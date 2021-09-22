Little Lady ‘Cats tie P-TThe Greater Latrobe junior high girls’ soccer team rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie Penn-Trafford, 2-2, on Tuesday.
Penn-Trafford opened the scoring shortly before the half on a penalty kick and added to its lead after play resumed.
The Little Lady Wildcats preserved, as Annalyse Bauer scored on a header after Mackenzie Kubistek corner kick to cut the lead in half. Alexa Yurko closed out the scoring to clinch the tie.
Greater Latrobe (3-1-2) is scheduled to play Plum, 4 p.m. Thursday.
Little Wildcats fall to P-TGreater Latrobe’s junior high boys’ soccer team put up a strong fight on Tuesday, but Penn-Trafford ultimately prevailed for a 4-2 victory to hand the Little Wildcats their third consecutive loss.
Penn-Trafford broke through first when a ball was placed through an opening in the Little Wildcats’ defense, allowing a Little Warriors’ striker to gain advantage and put a shot behind Mitch Horner.
The lead was short-lived, as Greater Latrobe capitalized on an errant goal kick. John Massaro intercepted the kick and fed a pass to Jacob Stephenson, who beat the Little Warriors’ keeper high to tie the game.
Greater Latrobe took the lead before the half when Owen Teslevich sailed a throw in to the box and Cam Mikulsky finished.
Penn-Trafford turned up the pressure in the second half and scored three goals to come away with the victory.
Stephenson and Mikulsky led the way for Greater Latrobe with the goals, while Massaro and Teslevich provided assists. Horner made nine saves.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Thursday at Plum.
GLJH opens swim seasonGreater Latrobe faced Connellsville Area in its first junior high swim meet of the season. Greater Latrobe will host Franklin Regional on Thursday. First-place finishers are as follow:
GIRLS
Maggie Maier (50 breast, 200 free), Hanna Carasia (50, 100 free), Isabelle Hough (50 butterfly).
BOYS
Nathan Manges (200 free), Christopher Jesse (50 breast, 50 butterfly)
RELAYS
200 medley, 200 free (Madison Balko, M. Maier, I. Hough, H. Carasia)
