JV IceCats skate to tie
The Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie against Franklin Regional during a game Thursday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Nik Manolakos and Mason Zellers had the Greater Latrobe (2-7-3) goals, as the JV IceCats jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Franklin Regional tied the game in the third period.
Allen Rider, Rocco Marino and Noah Guidos had assists for the IceCats.
Evan Jarvis made 16 saves, as Franklin Regional outshot Greater Latrobe, 18-9.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Thursday, Jan. 30 against Hempfield Area at Kirk Nevin.
