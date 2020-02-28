DAMS volleyball falls to Plum
The Derry Area Middle School girls’ volleyball teams lost to Plum on Thursday.
The seventh- and eighth-grade teams both fell by a 2-1 margin. Eighth-grade scores were 25-12, 24-25 and 15-9. Seventh-grade scores were 21-25, 25-15 and 15-8.
Allie Chamberlain, Allyson Loucks and Rachelle Marinchek led the eighth-grade squad, each with two kills. Sophia Mazzoni, Lea Corbett and Cassie Byers all tallied two aces apiece.
Alayna Williams paced the seventh-grade team with three kills and six aces. Ella Sylvis also posted three aces for the Little Lady Trojans.
