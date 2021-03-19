DAMS sweeps Indiana Area
The Derry Area middle school volleyball teams picked up a clean sweep against Indiana Area. Both teams won by 2-0 margins. The eighth-grade team won, 25-12 and 25-21, while the seventh-grade team picked up victories of 25-23 and 25-12.
Alayna Williams led the eighth-grade team with seven aces, while Madison Repak followed with five aces and two kills. Sophia Mazzoni also added three aces and two kills, while Gabbi Sisak posted two kills, as well.
Francesca DePalma paced the seventh-grade team with nine aces, while Cassidy Dunlap followed with four. Riley DeNinno added three aces, while Sophia Kromel contributed three kills.
CMU tops SVC in men’s soccerThe St. Vincent College men’s soccer team led after just 18 seconds, but ultimately fell 3-2 against host Carnegie Mellon University during a non-conference match held Thursday.
A communication error by the Tartans led to an own goal just 18 seconds into the game to give the Bearcats (1-1) an early 1-0 lead.
Carnegie Mellon responded quickly when William Rabon tied the score at the 1:57 mark of the first half with a goal. The high scoring first half continued as senior Bradley Bair found the back of the net for SVC to provide the visitors a 2-1 lead. A little more than five minutes after Bair’s goal, the Tartans leveled the score, 2-2, when Danti Mancini assisted Jason Edmunds. The game did not remain tied for long as CMU’s Josh Baugh scored at the 36-minute mark of the first half to set the final, 3-2.
St. Vincent goalkeeper Zachary Gibbons compiled five saves in the game. St. Vincent returns home 1 p.m. Sunday as the team hosts Washington & Jefferson College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.