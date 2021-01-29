Little Trojans beat Burrell
The Derry Area seventh-grade boys basketball team picked up a 27-21 victory against Burrell recently.
Cason Long led the Little Trojans with 11 points, while Izak Lenhart and Justin Papuga both contributed six points each.
Derry Area is back in action Friday at home against Yough.
