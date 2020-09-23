Wildcats’ JV squad tops MPAThe Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity football team defeated Mount Pleasant Area, 18-0, at Rossi Field on Saturday. Kolin Stevens scored on an 11-yard rush, while Ryan Meile had a 10-yard TD run. Riley Smith connected with Cory Boerio on an 8-yard pass to extend the lead.
Little Lady ‘Cats shut out P-TThe Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team scored a 3-0 road victory against Penn-Trafford on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first half, Bri Hoffer assisted Robin Reilly to provide the Little Lady Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Hoffer extended Greater Latrobe’s lead with an assist from Maddy Petruzzi. Reilly capped a three-goal victory for Greater Latrobe with a chip shot over the Penn-Trafford goalkeeper.
Maddie Munchinski posted a shutout in net, with Ava Yurko and Lauren Bell leading the Little Lady Wildcats’ defense.
Greater Latrobe is at Plum at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Time change for DA golfThe Derry Area boys’ golf team had a time change for an upcoming match. The Trojans will meet host Geibel Catholic, 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Country Club. The match was originally scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start.
Little ‘Cats earn late victoryThe Greater Latrobe junior high boys’ soccer team earned a hard-fought, 1-0, victory against visiting Penn-Trafford on Tuesday.
Cam Mikulsky scored the game-winner for Greater Latrobe with about five minutes left to play.
Penn-Trafford kept the Little Wildcats on their heels early in the contest as the Warriors came out strong, winning free balls, creating scoring chances and outworking Greater Latrobe.
The Little Wildcats’ defense did well to keep P-T off the scoreboard, with goalkeeper Mitch Horner making four key first-half saves.
Minor adjustments made at halftime provided the Little Wildcats the ability to create some scoring chances in the second half. Both goalkeepers held strong, however, and kept the game scoreless until late in the half.
With Penn-Trafford pushing its center back forward and looking to steal a late victory, the Little Wildcats capitalized on a weakened defense when they counter attacked with a pass out out of the back to striker John Massaro who carried the ball into the attacking third from midfield.
With only one defender back, Mikulsky jumped into the attack and took a pass from Massaro and was able to beat the P-T goalkeeper to notch a 1-0 victory.
Greater Latrobe hosts Plum at 4 p.m. Thursday at Rotary Park.
