Area sports schedule changesThere were several schedule changes within area athletics on Monday.
The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team canceled its home game against Canon-McMillan on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The Wildcats were scheduled to host the Big Macs for a 7:30 p.m. tip, but Canon-McMillan couldn’t get its required 15 practices in before the start of the season because of quarantine.
Additionally, the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area wrestling teams will participate in Monroeville Mat Madness, a multi-team exhibition scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Monroeville Convention Center.
The Derry Area boys’ basketball team also moved one of its games up a day. The Trojans are scheduled to visit Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. That game was previously scheduled for the following day.
