JV Wildcats earn shutoutThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity football team earned a recent 14-0 shutout against Franklin Regional.
Alex Tatsch scored a one-yard touchdown run, while Jace Banner had a conversion run, as the JV Wildcats improved to 2-1 in the section and 6-2 overall. Ja’Tawn Williams picked off a pass and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown, while John Wetzel also came away with an interception.
DAMF in action against McGuffeyThe Derry Area Midget Football Teams were in action this weekend.
The Pups were shut out by McGuffey, 43-0. Adam Brewer, Colt Lukon, Corbin Horner, J.J. Asbee, Roman Hemminger and Canyon Lukon all enjoyed great runs, while Bentley DeMase had a quarterback sack.
The loss ended the Pups’ season, but next week the Lobos will play Ringgold, while the Pack meets McGuffey.
