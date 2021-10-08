Trojans, Wildcats on gridironThe Derry Area football team seeks its first victory of the season, while Greater Latrobe intends to rebound from a loss last week.
The winless Trojans host Valley, which is also winless, during a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game set for 7 p.m. Friday at Derry Stadium. Meanwhile, Greater Latrobe welcomes Connellsville Area for a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference game, 7 p.m. Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
Ligonier Valley forfeited its scheduled WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference home game against Serra Catholic, citing injuries and a lack of depth.
Derry Area is 0-1 in the conference and 0-5 overall. Valley is 0-3 in conference play and 0-6 overall. The Trojans are coming off a 41-0 non-conference loss against Southmoreland, in which they allowed the fewest points in a game all season. Valley fell, 33-6, against Freeport Area last Friday.
The Wildcats suffered a 53-7 road loss against Gateway during their conference opener last week. They are 2-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play and have been outscored 88-14 in consecutive weeks.
Greater Latrobe seeks to rebound a winless Connellsville Area team that suffered a 36-0 setback against Franklin Regional last week. The Falcons have been outscored 241-47 in six games this season.
Ligonier Valley fell to 0-2 in the conference and 5-2 overall following the forfeit loss against Serra Catholic. The Rams are back in action, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at home against winless Summit Academy.
Little Wildcats beat McKeesport AreaGreater Latrobe’s junior high football team won its first game of the season, 18-16, against McKeesport Area.
Owen Burkett scored two touchdowns, while Chris Cochran also reached the end zone.
Greater Latrobe (1-0, 1-4) is back in action next week with games against Hempfield Area and Mount Pleasant Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.