Unity Twp. rained outAn American Legion District 31 game between host Unity Township and visiting West Hempfield was postponed on Wednesday night.
The game was rained out in the third inning. It is scheduled to be replayed in its entirety 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at Whitney Field. Unity Township was scheduled to travel to Hempfield East on Tuesday, but that game was also rained out.
Unity is 2-0 overall — one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the district — following a Memorial Day shutout victory against Derry and a six-run win versus Hempfield East on Sunday.
Unity has a home game scheduled against Kiski Valley, 6 p.m. Friday at Whitney Field and a road contest at Derry, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Holes in one at GlengarryTwo local residents recorded a hole-in-one at Glengarry Golf Course on Wednesday.
Mike Wirfel and Joshua Holzer both registered their aces on Wednesday. Wirfel picked up his hole-in-one at the 130-yard, No. 13 hole using a seven wood, while Holzer posted his on the 153-yard, No. 15 hole with a nine iron.
Witnesses to Wirfel’s hole-in-one were John Shrift, Dennis Long and Russ Wirfel. Witnesses to Holzer’s ace were Butch Delenna, Greg Steele and C.J. Foster.
Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Phillies 10, Pirates 5. Leading hitters — Clayton Burket, Nick Bauer (double, single), Brody Schober (two singles), Will Austraw (single), Phillies; Jaxson Makrevski (triple), Vinny Calabrace (double), Fletcher Wnek, Charlie Heese, Bryce Shuey (single), Pirates; WP — Cl. Burket (SO-4, W-1), Joey Crimboli (SO-4, W-3), LP — Calabrace (SO-3, W-1), Heese (SO-5, W-3), Max Kurek (SO-0, W-1); Phillies 5-1, Pirates 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.