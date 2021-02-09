Little Trojans fall to Gbg. SalemThe Derry Area seventh-grade boys basketball team suffered a recent, 41-35, loss against Greensburg Salem.
Cason Long led the Little Trojans with 15 points, while Billy Stocket-Harter followed with 12 points. Justin Papuga also contributed six points.
Area schedule changesDerry Area’s home exhibition match against Clarion Area, originally scheduled for tonight was canceled.
Additionally, Derry Area added a girls’ basketball game to its schedule. The Lady Trojans are scheduled to visit Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m. Feb. 24 in an exhibition.
