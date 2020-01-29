GLAC falls to Norwin Aqua Club
Greater Latrobe Aqua Club lost a recent league meet against Norwin Aqua Club.
First-place finishers for GLAC included:BOYS 15-18: Gabe Golden (50 freestyle, 100 free, 100 backstroke). 13-14: Charlie Cratty (100 butterfly). 11-12: Patrick Cratty (100 individual medley); Charlie Thomson (50 free). 8-under: Blake Lucas (25 fly, 50 free); Lucas Demine (25 free, 25 back).
GIRLS 15-18: Maddie Cassidy (100 back, 100 free, 200 IM); Jenny Hiles (50 free, 100 breaststroke). 13-14: Lauren Bell (100 fly, 100 free); McKayla Golden (50 free); Lili Maxwell (200 IM); Dannika Mucino (100 back); Bryn Vogelsang (100 breast); Kate Wolford (200 free). 11-12: Destini Homan (50 breast, 100 IM). 9-10: Kenley Lynn (50 free); Maggie Maiers (50 breast, 100 free, 100 IM). 8-under: Morgan Maiers (25 fly, 25 back, 50 free); Anna Szwerc (25 free, 100 IM).
RELAYS 8 under: 100 medley and free relay: M. Maiers, A. Szwerc, Sasha Van Norman, B. Lucas 11-12: 200 medley relay: D. Homan, P. Cratty, Charlie Thomson, Ella Van Norman; 200 free relay: E. Van Norman, C. Thomson, Hannah Carasia, P. Cratty.
DA adds mat tournamentDerry Area’s wrestling team will compete in a tournament this weekend.
The Trojans will take part in the Penn-Trafford Tournament, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.
