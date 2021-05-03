Little Cats stay perfect in baseballThe Greater Latrobe junior high baseball team maintained its perfect record with a 9-3 section win against Hempfield Area on Saturday at Graham-Sobota Field.
Hempfield Area took a 1-0 lead in the second, but Greater Latrobe (2-0, 5-0) tied the game on singles by Eli Boring and Jack Dixon. The Little Wildcats put up three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to set the final.
Boring had three hits, including a double, while Dixon tallied two singles. Cooper Basciano, Luke Nipar, Anthony Scarton, Mason Leonard and Ryan Baughman also contributed hits. Shoghe led Hempfield Area with two hits, including a triple.
Baughman earned his second mound win with three strikeouts and a walk. Scarton walked one in relief. Elder took the loss for Hempfield Area with four strikeouts and three walks.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to travel to Kiski Area, 4 p.m. today.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, May 1
LATE MODEL – Kyle Lukon, Logan Zarin, Mike Reft, Cole Petrelle, Dan Lepro, Zach Gunn, Tony White, Bill Kessler, Joe Squatriglia, Noah Brunell.
PRO STOCKS – Noah Brunell, Nick Kocuba, Chase Lambert, Jamie Duncan.
HOBBY STOCKS – Stephen Shelpman, Adam Ferree, Frank Magill, Karlee Kovacs, Matthew Benard, Robert Betz, Kayla McManus, Ed Shelpman, Tom Anton, Cody Behanna.
FOUR CYLINDER – Bill Tennant, Matt Kessel, Lucas Weaver, John Gill, Matt Knight, Eric Reynolds, Craig Rudolph, Kyle Janas, Noah Brunell.
OPEN FOURS – Bill Tennant, Kyle Janas, Lucas Weaver, Noah Brunell, Matt Kessel, Matt Knight, Eric Reynolds, John Gill, Derek Quigley.
YOUNG GUNS – Cameron Hollister, Cameron Lambert, Gavin Kokoves, Liv Hicks, Logan Koteless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.