JV Wildcats blank MPAGreater Latrobe’s junior varsity football team scored a 20-0 victory against Mount Pleasant Area on Saturday.
Defensively, Ian Smith had an interception and Ray Dupilka forced a fumble during the shutout.
Offensively, Brayen Hill pulled in two touchdown receptions – 18 and 17 yards – from Reilly Smith. Smith added a five-yard touchdown run, while Dom Flenniken scored on a two-point conversion.
Greater Latrobe (2-2) will host Connellsville Area Saturday at Rossi Field.
DAMS soccer falls to ArmstrongDerry Area’s middle school soccer team suffered a recent 5-0 defeat against Armstrong.
Amelia Sobota and Aiden Darazio both played goal for the Little Trojans.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 3
PITTSBURGHER 100 – Ricky Thornton Jr., Josh Richards, Earl Pearson Jr., Stormy Scott, Michael Norris, Jonathan Davenport, Chris Ferguson, Shane Clanton, Devin Moran, Tanner English.
TIGER REAR ENDS – Jared Miley, Tyler Erb, Tyler Bruening, Trever Feathers, Jon Hodgkiss, Tim Vance, Keith Barbara, Reid Millard, Ron Hall, Derek Stefanick.
FAST SHAFTS – Jonathan Davenport, Rick Eckert, Tanner English, Colton Flinner, Kyle Bronson, Chub Frank, Ryan Montgomery, Bump Hedman, Will Thomas.
LATE MODEL – Levi Crowl, Jake Gunn, Jeremy Wonderling, Grant Garrison, Kyle Lukon, John Mollick, Tommy Schirnhofer Jr., Daryl Charlier, Josh Ferry, Jacob Hawkins.
LATE MODEL – Cole Petrelle, Chuck Bowie, Colby Beighey, Kassidy Kamicker, Jim Rasey, Denny Nakutis, Joe Squatriglia, Josh Stoica.
LATE MODEL – Mike Reft, Jacob Hawkins, Cole Petrelle, Colby Beighey, Chuck Bowie, Jim Rasey
LATE MODEL – Tony White, Zach Kane, Kassidy Kamicker, Josh Stoica, Bill Kessler, Denny Nakutis.
LATE MODEL – Kyle Lukon, Daryl Charlier, Jeremy Wonderling, Logan Zarin, Tim Shaffer, John Mollick, Levi Crowl, Christian Schneider.
Friday, Oct. 2
LATE MODEL – Kyle Lukon, Alex Ferree, Logan Zarin, Jeremy Wonderling, Levi Spinneweber, Josh Ferry, Tommy Schirnhofer, Grant Garrison, Garret Paugh, Jake Gunn.
LATE MODEL – Levi Spinneweber, Zach Gunn, Dan Lepro, Bill Kessler, Josh Stoica, Tony White, Eric Hamilton Jr., Denny Nakutis, Zachary Kane, Andrew Squatriglia.
LATE MODEL – Zach Gunn, Josh Ferry, Michael Duritsky, Daryl Charlier, Cole Petrelle, Dan Lepro, Jacob Hawkins, Bill Kessler, Andrew Squatriglia.
LATE MODEL – Levi Crowl, Colby Beighey, Josh Stoica, John Boring, Kassidy Kamicker, Eric Hamilton Jr., Matt Dobnak.
LATE MODEL – Kyle Lukon, Tommy Schirnhofer Jr., Levi Spinneweber, Logan Zarin, Garret Paugh, Kyle Hardy, Tim Shaffer, Alex Ferree.
PRO STOCK – Daryl Charlier, Todd Weldon, Nick Kocuba, Jim Fosnaught, Bill Robertson.
HOBBY STOCK – Cody Koteles, Frank Magill, Marcus Simmons, Matt Benard, Kayla McManus, Tony Magill, Brian Hutchko, John Cain, Karlee Kovacs, Mike Tropeck.
FOUR CYLINDERS – Derek Quigley, Zack Knight, Eric Reynolds, Steve Longwell Sr., Lucas Weaver, Matt Knight.
YOUNG GUNS – Noah Bubeck, Cameron Hollister, Amanda Magill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.