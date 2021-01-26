Area schedule changes
The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball game against Franklin Regional, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2 has been postponed because of a coronavirus (COVID-19) issue at Franklin Regional. A makeup date has not been scheduled as of yet. The game was scheduled to take place at Greater Latrobe.
Also, there was a time change for tonight’s scheduled Derry Area wrestling match. The Trojans are scheduled to host Blairsville, 6:30 p.m. tonight in an exhibition match. The match was previously set for a 7:15 p.m. start.
Additionally, a Derry Area swimming and diving meet against Laurel Highlands was postponed on Tuesday.
