IOGA golf outing at LCCThe International Organization of Glutaric Acidemia will hold its 19th annual golf classic event, Friday, Sept. 24 at Latrobe Country Club.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start one hour later at 11 a.m. There’s a snack shop on the course and a dinner, raffle and prizes will be awarded at 5 p.m. Cost is $700 for a foursome, which includes a cart, locker room, prizes and dinner, and $175 per individual.
Make checks payable to IOGA. Payment can be mailed to IOGA, 9638, Route 22, Hwy, Blairsville, Pa., 15717.
Contact Mike at 724-422-1484 for additional details.
The International Organization of Glutaric Acidemia is a non-profit, which is dedicated to helping children with rare disorders. Proceeds raised from the event will benefit research and therapies to treat Glutaric Acidemia (GAI), Parkinson’s, stroke, Huntington’s Disease and traumatic brain injury.
Sponsorship packages range from a $200 tee sponsorship to a platinum sponsorship of $10,000, and three additional levels in between.
Hole-in-one at Latrobe ElksRobert Meyers Jr. aced hole No. 10 on Monday at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Meyers landed his ace on the 148-yard hole using a six iron. Witnesses were Ken Kelly and Pat Kennedy.
