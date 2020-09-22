GCC defeats DA in girls golfIzzy Aigner captured overall low medalist honors, as the Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team continues to dominate Section 1-AA with a 162-230 victory against Derry Area during a section match Monday at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Aigner led the way with a 38, while Meghan Zambruno was one off the pace at 39. Ella Zambruno carded a 42 and Angie Dewicki followed with a 43 for the Lady Centurions.
Gianna Copelli led Derry Area with a 50, while Bethan Dixon followed at 58. Ariella Eisworth shot a 60 and Grace Morcheid came in with a 62.
Derry Area is back in action today against Mount Pleasant Area at Luke’s Links in Norvelt.
Little Lady ‘Cats tie FRThe Greater Latrobe junior high girls’ soccer team tied host Franklin Regional, 1-1, on Monday.
The game was tied, 0-0, at halftime, but in the beginning of the second half, Bri Hoffer found Maddy Petruzzi in the middle, and Petruzzi connected for the team’s lone goal of the game.
Franklin Regional answered with its lone goal to even the score, but strong defense led by Lauren Bell and Ava Yurko kept it tied.
Greater Latrobe is at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m. today.
Little ‘Cats play to tie in soccerA late goal helped Franklin Regional salvage a 1-1 tie against the Greater Latrobe middle school boys soccer team on Monday.
Greater Latrobe led, but with 45 seconds to play, Franklin Regional found a way to get the ball past goalie Reece DiCasolo to forge the tie.
Greater Latrobe had early chances to jump in front, but the Little Wildcats sent a header over the crossbar, hit several posts and were denied by the Franklin Regional keeper.
Ian DeCerb later put a well-placed shot over the keeper’s head, giving Greater Latrobe a 1-0 lead.
That lead stayed for another 29 minutes and 15 seconds during the second half, led by Jake Limani, Charlie Mohler, Mitch Horner and Brady Kring and the Greater Latrobe defense. DiCasolo stood strong in goal, making several key second-half saves, and finishing with nine total, but with time winding down, a Franklin Regional forward found his way behind the Greater Latrobe back line and put a shot behind a diving DiCasolo to tie the game.
Greater Latrobe is back in action 4 p.m. Tuesday at home against Penn-Trafford.
Time change for DA golfThe Derry Area girls’ golf team had a time change for an upcoming match.
The Lady Trojans will meet host Southmoreland, 2 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Country Club. The match was originally scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 19
HOBBY STOCK – Stephen Shelpman, Cody Koteles, Adam Ferree, Frank Magill, Marcus Simmons, Kayla McManus, Brian Hutchko, John Cain, Matt Bernard, James Huff.
HOBBY STOCK – Cody Koteles, Frank Magill, Stephen Shelpman, Adam Ferree, Robert Betz, John Cain.
LATE MODEL – Ben Policz, Garrett Paugh, Logan Zarin, Mike Reft, Tim Shaffer, Bill Kessler, Dave Goble, Tony White, Christian Schneider, D.J. Nakutis.
PRO STOCK – Ryan Moyer, Nick Kocuba, Todd Weldon, A.J. Poljak, Dave McManus, Bill Robertson, Bill Slade, Tanya Charlier, Charlie DiLoreto.
FOUR CYLINDER – April Tennant, Philip Bubeck, Bill Tennant, Andy Garlinger, Eric Reynolds, Susie Rudolph, Bob Quagg, Zack Knight, Lucas Wever, Craig Rudolph.
YOUNG GUNS – Noah Bubeck, Wyatt Mock, Dylan Clipp, Amanda Magill, Madison Clipp.
