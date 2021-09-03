Area standouts shine in footballSeton Hill University and California University of Pennsylvania opened its respective football seasons with victories on Thursday.
Seton Hill edged out Wheeling, 16-14, at Offutt Field in Greensburg, while California University of Pennsylvania scored a 23-14 victory at Fairmont State.
Luke Hauger, a former Mount Pleasant Area standout, kicked three field goals and an extra point for Seton Hill. He hit from 36 yards, 19 yards and 29 yards for the Griffins. Former Greater Latrobe standout Zakh Williams also registered a tackle.
Seton Hill is back in action, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 against Bloomsburg at home.
Former Ligonier Valley standout Jackson Daugherty caught three passes for 47 yards – with a long of 20 yards – during California University of Pennsylvania’s win.
SVC tennis team tops W&JDuring its 2021-22 season-opener, the St. Vincent College men’s tennis team made quick work of visiting Washington & Jefferson, defeating the Presidents 9-0 on the SVC courts.
The Bearcats opened the match with dueling 8-0 wins at first (David Lynn/Mauricio Sánchez) and third (Evan Ray/Aaron Kuhn) doubles. Josh Boland and Brian Lee secured the final doubles point with an 8-2 effort in the second slot.
Straight sets wins by Sánchez and Ray at second and fourth singles, respectively, clinched the SVC victory. Also winning in straight sets or SVC were Lynn, Boland, Jack Citrone and Sam Butler.
The victories for Lee and Citrone mark the first in their young careers.
With the win St. Vincent pushes its win streak dating back to last year to three and opens the season 1-0. The Bearcats will return to action at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, when they kick off the St. Vincent Invitational Tournament.
Little Wildcats rout HA in soccerThe Greater Latrobe junior high boys’ soccer team routed visiting Hempfield Area, 15-0, on Thursday, as 10 different Little Wildcats found the back of the net.
Cam Mikulsky opened the scoring when he intercepted an errant goal kick and found the back of the net six minutes into the game. Owen Teslevich scored the next two Greater Latrobe goals. John Massaro found the back of the net twice and Nolan Dempsey finished a rebound off the keeper. Hayden Gilbert found a loose ball during a scrum in front of the net and Nolan Thomas converted a header on a Dempsey cross. Preston Miller closed the first-half scoring from a Louie Cicero pass.
Greater Latrobe netted five goals in the second half, as Brock Polinsky and Jacob Stephenson both scored twice. Mitch Horner added another to close out the scoring.
Horner, Tyler Webster and Gilbert shared time in goal to give Greater Latrobe its first shutout of the season. Massaro had three assists, while Dempsey and Cicero contributed a pair. Teslevich and Horner each had one.
Little Lady ‘Cats blank HAThe Greater Latrobe junior high girls’ soccer team picked up an 8-0 victory against host Hempfield Area on Thursday.
Emerson Shine scored twice, including a goal following the opening kick. Mackenzie Kubistek registered a hat trick, including a goal on a penalty kick. Annalyse Bauer scored twice, while Gabby Cunningham also found the back of the net.
Maddie Munchinski and Lexie Cunningham combined for the shutout in goal, as the pair didn’t face a shot, led by the defensive efforts of Hailey Taylor and Bianca Brown.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 4 p.m., Tuesday against Gateway at Rotary Park.
