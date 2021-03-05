DAMS sweeps Connellsville AreaThe Derry Area Middle School girls’ volleyball team swept Connellsville Area in a recent match.
The eighth-grade team won, 2-1, while the seventh-grade earned a sweep. Eighth-grade scores were 25-18, 21-25 and 15-11. The seventh-grade sweep margin was 25-23 and 25-22.
Sophia Mazzoni had six aces and two kills, while Payton Donovan added four aces. Regan Repak contributed two aces, while Alayna Williams tallied four kills. Mikah Horwat posted three kills, while Madison Repak and Gabbi Sisak each had two. Cassidy Dunlap, Julia Mucci and Frankie DePalma led the seventh-grade team, all with four aces. Rissa Loucks and Julia Mucci also had kills.
PAC changes in football seasonThe Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) adjusted its previously-established spring 2021 football schedule. Case Western Reserve and Thiel College indicated it will not play this spring, leaving the league with eight schools competing during the abbreviated spring campaign. Because of this, the league moved Carnegie Mellon University from the South to the North Division. The North Division is now made up of Carnegie Mellon, Geneva, Grove City and Westminster. Bethany, St. Vincent College, Washington & Jefferson and Waynesburg make up the South Division. St. Vincent College will open its season 7 p.m. Friday, March 19 at Grove City. The Bearcats’ first home game is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10 against Washington and Jefferson.
