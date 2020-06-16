HA hires ex-DA athletic director
Hempfield Area, on Monday, hired former Derry Area athletic director Brandon Rapp.
Rapp worked as the athletic director at Norwin, while also handling additional roles and duties, for the past seven years. But he also worked at Derry Area from 2010-13. After Rapp left, Derry Area hired Brett Miller, who has served as athletic director at the district since 2013.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 14, Rockies 3. Leading hitters — Russell Fry (triple, single), Chris Heese (double, single), Billy Harrison, Ben Hantz, Ramone Williams (single), Pirates; Luke Bulebosh (two singles), Wyatt Niederhiser, Dean Giglio, Nico Dominick (single), Rockies; WP — Frank Harrison (SO-5, W-0), Fry (SO-3, W-3), Hantz (SO-3, W-0), Vinny Calabrace (SO-1, W-0), LP — Bulebosh (SO-3, W-3), Tommy Snyder (SO-1, W-2), Dominick (SO-1, W-4), Austin Slezak (SO-3, W-0); Pirates 1-0, Rockies 0-1.
Derry Area Youth Athletic Association
Yankees 13, Red Sox 2. Leading hitters — Ryan Karashak (double, two singles), Colin Barkley (double, single), Tanner Zulisky (three singles), Tre Kail, Chase Lukon, Hudson Fridley (single), Yankees; Stanley Rajkovich, Donovan Trimble, Reed Razza (single), Red Sox; WP — Barkley (SO-5, W-1), Mason Horwat (SO-11, W-5), LP — Trimble (SO-2, W-7), Liam McMahen (SO-4, W-1), Parker Petrosky (SO-4, W-4)
