GL Aqua Club topples Norwin
Greater Latrobe Aqua Club boasted a slew of first-place finishers during a recent Chestnut Ridge League swim meet against the Norwin Aqua Club.
Greater Latrobe first-place finishes included:
Boys — Ages 15-18: Ben Bradley (200 freestyle); Colin Spehar (50 free, 100 Free); Charlie Cratty (200 IM, 100 breaststroke); Liam Mucino (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke; ages 13-14: Carl Schaefer (50 and 100 free); Chris Heese (200 IM, 100 back); Patrick Cratty (100 butterfly, 100 breast); ages 8 and under: Noah Bish (25 free, 100 IM, 25 back); Laken Smith (50 free); Isaac Bender (25 breast).
Girls — Ages 15-18: Riley Reese (200 free, 100 fly); Dannika Mucino (50 free, 200 IM); Kate Wolford (100 free, 100 breast); Addison Jones (100 back); ages 13-14: Avery Jones (50 free); Isabelle Hough (200 IM, 100 back); Hannah Carasia (100 fly, 100 free, 100 breast); ages 11-12: Maggie Maiers (50 free, 50 fly, 50 back); Beth Cratty (100 IM); Karter Kubistek (100 free); Kenley Lynn (50 breast); ages 9-10: Morgan Maiers (50 free, 50 fly, 50 breast); Katie Heese (100 IM, 100 free, 50 back); ages 8 and under: Kate Mallory (25 free); Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 50 free, 25 breast); Elizabeth Bish (25 fly); Jocelyn Bender (25 back).
Relays — Ages 13-18: 200 medley relay (C. Spehar, P. Cratty, L. Mucino, C. Cratty); 200 Free Relay (P. Cratty, C. Spehar, D. Mucino, C. Heese); ages 9-10: 200 medley relay (K. Heese, Lucas DeMine, M. Maiers, Luke Abegglen); 200 free relay (Claire Goodman, Carson Pergar, L. DeMine, K. Heese); ages 8 and under: 100 medley relay (N. Bish, Stella Ferencak, C. Cratty, E. Bish); 100 free relay (N. Bish, E. Bish, I. Bender, C. Cratty).
Derry swimmers swept on road
Derry Area dropped a WPIAL Class 2A exhibition road meet at Belle Vernon Area on Friday, with the girls dropping a close 83-82 decision and the boys falling 60-45.
Derry Area captured wins in four events among girls and boys competition.
Individually, Gianna Gruska took the 200 freestyle (2:15.37), Sophia Doherty won the 100 butterfly (1:05.73) and Avery Haake earned a victory in the 500 free (6:30.15).
The Lady Trojans’ other win came in the 200 medley relay, as Doherty, Keely Siko, Regan Repak and Mackenzie Eades took the event in 2:06.50.
Derry Area visits Valley for a section meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
