GL Aqua Club shines at meet
Greater Latrobe Aqua Club boasted a slew of first-place finishers during a recent Chestnut Ridge League swim meet against the Somerset Area Aquatic Team.
Greater Latrobe first-place finishes included:
Boys — Ages 15-18: Ben Bradley (100 butterfly); Teko Angelicchio (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke); ages 13-14: Chris Heese (200 free, 100 free); Charlie Thomson (50 free, 100 fly, 100 back); Andrew Cheung (100 breaststroke); ages 11-12: Matthew Lewis (50 free, 100 free); Leo Moximchalk (100 IM); Layne Jevicky (50 fly); Hunter Gavin (50 breast); ages 9-10: Andrew Frederick (100 IM), Lucas DeMine (50 breast); ages 8 and under: Dalhton Albright (25 free, 25 back); Isaac Bender (25 fly); Noah Bish (50 free).
Girls — Ages 15-18: Riley Reese (50 free, 100 fly, 100 breast); Addison Jones (100 free); ages 13-14: Isabelle Hough (200 free, 100 fly, 100 free); Hannah Carasia (50 free, 100 back); Destini Homan (200 IM, 100 breast); ages 11-12: Annie Riggs (50 free); Maggie Maiers (100 IM, 100 free, 50 breast); ages 9-10: Katie Heese (50 fly); Morgan Maiers (100 free); ages 8 and under: Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 25 fly, 25 breast), Kate Mallory (50 free).
Relays — Ages 8 and under: 100 medley relay (Jocelyn Bender, Stella Ferencak, C. Cratty, N. Bish); 100 free relay (N. Bish, Elizabeth Bish, K. Mallory, C. Cratty); ages 11-12: 200 medley relay (A. Riggs, Beth Cratty, M. Maiers, M. Lewis); 200 free relay (Riley Offerman, Corinne Gardiner, Beth Cratty, A. Riggs); ages 13-18: 200 medley relay (I. Hough, C. Heese, C. Thomson, H. Carasia); 200 free relay (C. Thomson, C. Heese, H. Carasia, I. Hough)
LV set to honor 1,000-point scorers
The Ligonier Valley Athletic Department plans to recognize all 1,000-point basketball scorers in the history of Ligonier Valley and Laurel Valley during halftime of the Rams’ home basketball game on Friday, Feb. 11, against Apollo-Ridge.
The department is seeking assistance to contact these individuals. If you plan to attend or have any questions, contact the athletic office at 724-238-9531, ext. 608.
Rams go 3-2 in Valley tourney
Ligonier Valley’s wrestling team went 3-2 at the Valley varsity team dual tournament on Saturday. The Rams earned victories over Riverview (34-21), South Park (36-24) and Summit Academy (30-27), while falling to host Valley (36-30) and Albert Gallatin (42-23).
Four LV wrestlers tallied 5-0 records in the tournament — James Brown, Ryan Harbert. Josh Harbert and Aiden Mulheren.
Two SVC track records fall
The St. Vincent College men’s track and field team saw two new program records set at the Jim Wuske Invitational, hosted by the University of Mount Union.
Junior Joey Bujdos earned a win in the 1,000-meter run in a time of 2:37.31, a new school record.
Auggie Frohnen led the way in field events for the Bearcats, placing sixth among 30 throwers with a school-record mark of 12.58 meters (41.25 feet).
Additionally, the women’s squad competed at the Jim Wuske Invitational, hosted by the University of Mount Union. The Bearcat distance contingent led the way, paced by senior Sydney Green’s win in the 1,000-meter run, where she turned in a time of 3:15.61 to win by more than a four-second margin.
SVC bowlers capture top seed
The St. Vincent women’s bowling team secured the top seed in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference playoffs by sweeping the competition in a round-robin event held in Bradford. The Bearcats went 8-0 for the weekend.
Individually, the team placed three bowlers in the top 5 in average for the weekend. SVC’s Monique Koehler led all bowlers in the field of 57, averaging 203.3 for the tournament. Abby Kyle was second overall at 195.0, while Jessica Guesman was fourth at 187.5.
The AMCC Championships will be held in late March in Beaver Falls.
