GL bowlers sweep YoughGreater Latrobe’s boys’ and girls’ bowling team finished on a strong note with wins against Yough in match play at the VFW in Herminie.
Alex Brubaker rolled a 584 series to lead Greater Latrobe, while Matthew Martinosky followed with a 574. Justin Taylor contributed a 493 and James Gatto rolled a 451. Cole Pfeifer also added a 410 series to give the Wildcats a shutout.
The Greater Latrobe girls also shutout Yough, as Kaylee Zuzak led the charge with a 459 series, followed by Ayden Leone with a 445. Hanna DeStefano threw a 388 series, followed by Sidney Batsa, who rolled a 364. Vanessa McMichael chipped in a 271 to give the Lady Wildcats the victory.
Greater Latrobe both finished third in the WPIBL Southeast section. The Wildcats lost in a tiebreaker for second place and another playoff run, as Greensburg Salem came out on top, 8-6.
The WPIBL boys’ and girls’ singles championships will take place in Mount Lebanon at the AMF Bowling Center on Feb. 24-25. Zuzak, Leone and Batsa qualified for the girls, while the entire starting lineup on the boys’ team, consisting of Brubaker, Gatto, Martinosky, Pfeifer and Taylor qualified for the boys’ in singles competition.
JV Lady ’Cats defeat GSLizzy Planinsek led the Greater Latrobe junior varsity girls’ basketball team to a 46-36 victory against Greensburg Salem.
Planinsek scored 13 points, while also pulling down eight rebounds and contributing six steals. The JV Lady Wildcats used their fast break in the second half to speed up the tempo and create additional scoring opportunities, turning a one-point, halftime deficit to a 10-point win.
Cara Dupilka scored nine points, while Belle Blossey was one back with eight points. Greensburg Salem’s Ashley Smith led all scorers with 16 points.
Area schedule changesA Derry Area girls’ basketball game was postponed.
The Lady Trojans game, set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Knoch, was postponed.
A Derry Area middle school wrestling match is scheduled for today. The Little Trojans are set to host Blairsville at 4 p.m. That match was previously scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 26.
