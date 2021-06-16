Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Pirates 7, Tigers 4. Leading hitters — Charlie Heese, Jaxon Makrevski (two singles), Ben Hantz, Vinny Calabrace, Mason Mastowski (single), Pirates; Evan Ulewicz (two singles), Joel Williams, Zach Skoloda, Sam Rafferty, Ryan Bartholomew (single), Tigers; WP — Max Kurek (SO-4, W-0), Hantz (SO-4, W-2), LP — Skoloda (SO-1, W-2), Ulewicz (SO-6, W-3); Pirates 6-2, Tigers 2-6.
