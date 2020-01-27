GL wrestlers fourth in tourney
With seven place-finishers, Greater Latrobe’s wrestling team took fourth out of 34 teams in the West Branch Area Ultimate Warrior Tournament held Friday and Saturday.
The Wildcats (130.5 points) finished behind only Southern Columbia (210.5), Mifflin County (189.5) and Johnsonburg (131).
Gabe Willochell led GL by capturing an individual title. Other place-finishers were Nate Roth (second), Jack Pletcher (third), Corey Boerio (fourth), Tyler Lynch (sixth), Tyler Ross (sixth) and Enzo Angelicchio (seventh).
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity came in third place with four grapplers in the top two. Connor Johnson and Sam Snyder were first, and Jacob Brisky and Hayden Piper runners-up.
Next up for the Wildcats is the WPIAL Class AAA team playoffs. No. 9-seeded GL will face No. 8 Connellsville on Wednesday (6 p.m.) at Waynesburg Central in the first round. A win over Connellsville puts the Wildcats into the quarterfinals against top-seeded Waynesburg Central at approximately 7:30 p.m.
DA athletes place in indoor meet
Derry Area’s Tara Perry, Leah Perry, Serena Slusarcyk and Connor Quinlisk competed at the Tri-State Coaches Association Indoor Track and Field over the weekend.
Tara Perry scored a personal best :10.19 in prelims of the 60 hurdles and finished seventh in :10.34. She also scored a fourth-place effort with a personal best of 33-2 in the triple jump, and a third-place showing of 5-2 in the high jump.
Leah Perry placed sixth in the long jump (15-7 1/2) and also competed in the 60 (:8.67) and the 200, where she turned in a :28.92.
Slusarcyk finished fifth in the 60 (:8.19) after taking seventh in prelims with an :8.23. She had a personal-best 10th place in the long jump with a 14-4 and also competed in the 200 where she turned in a :28.99.
Quinlisk set a personal best with an eighth-place effort in the long jump in 19-6 1/2. He also competed in the 60 (:7.52) and the 200 in :24.72.
SVC bowling team takes fourth
The St. Vincent College women’s bowling team finished a strong fourth among 15 teams in the American Heartland Tournament hosted by Robert Morris University and held at Mount Lebanon Lanes in Pittsburgh.
Saint Vincent averaged 177.5 through five team traditional games and 12 Baker games.
In the opening game, the Bearcats shot a season-best 924 (184.8 average), led by freshman Olivia Emmonds who shot a season-best 224. Meghan Christman finished with a 190 while Dani Koehler picked up a 4-10 split in the 10th frame to finish with a 182.
In the second game, Koehler led the way with a 209, as SVC shot a team total of 870. Christman finished with a 195 while Morgan Barlock had a 189 game.
The third game of the day saw Rachael Heater turn in the team’s best score, a 203 while Emmonds shot 195, and Koehler had a 177. SVC’s team total was 848. In the fourth game, sophomore Lexi Cobbin led the team with a 213 followed by Koehler (194) and Heater (177).
Game five belonged to Heater, as she opened the game with seven consecutive strikes en route to a 242. Christman finished with a 179 while Koehler had a 188.
Heater averaged 207.3 in her three games while Koehler finished seventh overall among bowlers that competed in all five games with an average of 188. Christman was 16th at 175.4.
The format then switched to Baker team games with 12 Bakers grouped into three sets of four games each. SVC was consistent throughout, posting totals of 734, 707 and 708, an average of 179.
Cobbin led the team in Bakers with a per-frame average of 19.27 (game equivalent of 192.7), followed by Emmonds with a 19.09. Heater was third at 18.75, followed by Koehler (18.53) and Christman (17.25).
Little Wildcats beat Gateway
With every player scoring, the Greater Latrobe freshmen boys’ basketball team defeated Gateway, 71-56, last Friday.
Drew Kozuch paced the Little Wildcats with 18 points followed by Josh Havrilla with 15. Dante Basciano and Connor Lakin each had nine rebounds.
GL’s next two games are on the road, Tuesday against Penn-Trafford and Thursday vs. Greensburg Salem.
