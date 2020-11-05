Letter to the Sports Editor

To the Sports Editor:

On behalf of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers baseball league, we would like to thank the Latrobe Bulletin for its excellent coverage of the entire 2020 season.

Your excellent coverage has been a very positive influence on baseball and our league.

Thank you for the great effort and coverage.

President Terry Giannini

Vice President Bob Nolan

Secretary-Treasurer Tim Donaldson

Player Representative Rick Laick

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.