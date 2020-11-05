Letter to the Sports Editor
To the Sports Editor:
On behalf of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers baseball league, we would like to thank the Latrobe Bulletin for its excellent coverage of the entire 2020 season.
Your excellent coverage has been a very positive influence on baseball and our league.
Thank you for the great effort and coverage.
President Terry Giannini
Vice President Bob Nolan
Secretary-Treasurer Tim Donaldson
Player Representative Rick Laick
