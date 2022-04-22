LATROBE LEGION BASEBALL SIGNUP
Latrobe Legion Baseball will hold signups for all prospective players on Sunday, April 24, at 6p.m. at the Legion Post 515 on Ligonier Street in Latrobe. Any questions can be directed to Coach Jason Bush at 724-237-7478.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Greater Latrobe 8, Penn-Trafford 7 (OT)
Greater Latrobe’s girls lacrosse team to Penn-Trafford for a Class AAA, Section 1 match up. The Wildcats won 8-7 in overtime.
Ryley Quinn scored the game-winning goal in the overtime period. Other goal scorers for the Wildcats include: Sara Matsko with 3, Carolina Walters, Taylor Desko, Madison Vizanko and Addy Kostic scored a goal apiece.
Senior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina saved 12 out of 19 shots on goal. Greater Latrobe converted on 8 of 28 shots on goal. The Wildcats also had 10 draw controls to Penn Trafford’s six, and 20 ground ball controls.
Greater Latrobe improves to 4-4 overall and 4-3 in the section.
Latrobe hosts Greensburg Salem on April 26 for a varsity only non-section contest with start time of 7 p.m. It will also be Senior Night where Greater Latrobe will be honoring their eight seniors this evening as well. The seniors are Carolina Walters, Sarah Matsko, Meghan Henderson, Kaylee Dusetzina, Maddy Sosko, Madison Viazanko, Abby Kostic and Kloe Templeton.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Greater Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0
The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team got back on the winning track last night with a straight set victory over the Armstrong Riverhawks. 25 – 20, 25 – 23 and 25 – 12 were the box scores with Enzo Rodi and Isiac Waszo leading the way with 10 kills each for the match. The Wildcat scoring was set up by the setting of Josh Havrilla who assisted 33 times to the Latrobe hitters which included four kills of his own, six kills apiece for Brennan Ward and Tyler Nelson, four from Rocco Marino and one each by Ruben Rojas and Luke Fiore. Additional scoring came from six service aces from Tyler Nelson, Rocco Marino and Josh Havrilla, all posting two aces.
Defensively the Cat’s both at the net and with floor defense stopped 39 Riverhawk scoring attempts with Isiac Waszo leading the way at the net with five blocks, followed by Tyler Nelson with three and Rocco Marino with two. Floor defense was led by Libero Sam Kiesel who recorded 10 digs on the night. The balance of the Wildcat defense was turned in by Enzo Rodi with five digs, Brennan Ward and Tyler Nelson each with four digs with six additional digs collected by Josh Havrilla (2), Owen Ward (2), Rocco Marino (1) and Tyler Mondock (1).
Latrobe’s JV’s were also victorious in their match by the scores of 25 – 20 and 25 – 19. For the second straight match, Sam Kiesel led the JV squad in kills chalking up eight kills for his efforts. Luke Fiore (4), Owen Ward (3), Tyler Fetter (1), Brady Kring (1), Ethan Shoemaker (1) and John Elder (1) rounded out the JV kill totals. It was an even bigger night for the JV at the service line with Tyler Bauer and Eric Bisignani collecting three aces each, Owen Ward accounting for two aces and Jacob Elliot, Sam Kiesel, Luke Fiore and Brady Kring delivering four additional aces at one apiece.
Eric Bisignani orchestrated the JV offense distributing 18 assists while defensively Owen Ward set the pace with nine digs. Other contributors to the defensive cause were Jacob Elliot and Luke Fiore each with four digs, Ssam Kiesel with three and Tyler Bauer, Brady Kring, Eric Bisignani and James Sweeny all with two digs each.
Latrobe’s JV squad will be participating in the Penn Hills invitational volleyball tournament this Saturday and both squads will be back in action next Wednesday with an exhibition match with the Derry Trojans.
