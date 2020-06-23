Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Red Sox 12, Yankees 2. Leading hitters — Joseph Razza (two doubles), Davin Barger, Noah Skoloda, Sam Rafferty, Evan Springob, Leland Wiedenburg (single), Red Sox; Gavin Moore (two singles), Killian Cravener, Owen Waleski, Sonny Simon, Josh Jording (single), Yankees; WP — Aiden Upole (SO-3, W-1), Mason Hrubes (SO-4, W-1), J.R. Smail (SO-2, W-1), LP — Moore (SO-2, W-0), Bryson Gessler (SO-4, W-0), Waleski (SO-0, W-0); Red Sox 1-2, Yankees 1-3.
Derry Area Youth Athletic Association
Yankees 10, Mets 7. Leading hitters — Ryan Karaschak (triple), Colin Barkley, Tanner Zulisky (two singles), Mason Horwat (single), Yankees; Aiden Fetter (two doubles, single), Logan Irvin, Cason Long (two singles), Justin Papuga, Evan Sanders, Colton Sanders (single), Mets; WP — Zulisky (SO-5, W-4), Barkley (SO-3, W-0), LP — Long (SO-10, W-2), Jaxon Hayes (SO-0, W-3), Papuga (SO-4, W-4)
Yankees 8, Pirates 7. Leading hitters — Mason Horwat, Ryan Karashak (three singles), Colin Barkley (two singles), Tanner Zulisky, Chase Lukon, Hudson Howard (single), Yankees; Preston Donovan (home run, single), Jacob Sliva (two singles), Giovanni Beatrice (single), Pirates; WP — Horwat (SO-9, W-1), Barkley (SO-4, W-0), LP — Donovan (SO-8, W-5), Gelsdorf (SO-3, W-0).
NASCAR Whelens at JennerstownThe NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returned to Jennerstown Speedway Complex for the first time since 2006 on Sunday where Justin Bonsignore, of New York, picked up the win.
In accordance with NASCAR’s current policy of social distancing, the grandstands were closed and spectators were not permitted. The event is available for live online stream viewing, free of charge, and with a full television production crew on hand. The race will also be edited for a national television broadcast on NBCSN.
Former Jennerstown Super Modified division winner Jon McKennedy placed third, while Craig Lutz, of New York, finished second.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to Jennerstown Speedway Complex on Aug. 22 for an event that is expected to be open to fans for grandstand attendance. Advance tickets offer a special discounted price and are currently on sale at www.jennerstown.org.
