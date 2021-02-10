JV IceCats fall to KAKiski Area edged out Greater Latrobe, 3-2, during a junior varsity hockey game played at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Rocco Marino and Christopher Callahan were the goal-scorers for Greater Latrobe, both on the power play. Jacob Hannah added two assists, while Ethan Adams and Noah Guidos also posted assists.
Connor Keddie stopped 10 of 13 shots in goal, as Kiski Area owned a 22-13 advantage in shots.
Greater Latrobe is back in action against Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m. Monday at Kirk Nevin.
Area schedule changesSeveral events on Tuesday were wiped out because of inclement weather and moved to later dates.
The Derry Area boys basketball team will visit Burrell, 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a road section game. That game was previously scheduled for last night. The Trojans had a previously-scheduled home exhibition set for 7:15 p.m. tonight against Southmoreland, but that contest has been postponed.
Additionally, the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball home section game against Shady Side Academy was postponed on Tuesday. That game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. today at home.
Derry Area’s home swimming and diving meet against Laurel Highlands was also postponed on Tuesday.
Also, the Derry Area wrestling team will be in action, 7 p.m. tonight in a road match against Frazier. That was previously scheduled for Feb. 22.
