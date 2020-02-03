DA’s Catone wins title at P-T
Eric Catone captured an individual championship at 182 pounds, and senior Bethany Allen — the first female wrestler in school history — picked up the first two wins in her career for Derry Area in Saturday’s Penn-Trafford Tournament.
Catone went 4-0 to claim the title. The Trojans also had several other grapplers get victories.
DA girls start time changed
The start time for an upcoming Derry Area girls’ basketball game has been changed.
The Lady Trojans will host Valley on Thursday at 6 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for a 7:15 p.m. tip. The junior varsity game has been canceled.
Ex-GL standout for PS-Altoona
Mirko Pandini, a former Greater Latrobe standout, helped the Penn State-Altoona men’s volleyball team to a sweep of Misericordia.
Pandini totaled four kills, one solo block and one block assist.
Pandini helped Penn State stretch the lead to 20-7 with a kill in the first set. He had another kill during a significant run in the third set.
Pandini returns to action Thursday (7 p.m.) with Penn State-Altoona at St. Vincent College.
