Pa. residents can report turkey sightings online
The Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey opens July 1 and will run through August. The two-month window follows the current national standard used by all state wildlife agencies, providing comparable data across the wild turkey’s entire range.
Turkey sighting reports can be made through the Game Commission’s mobile app, or on the agency’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov. On the website, click on “Turkey Sighting Survey” in the quick clicks section. The mobile app can be found by searching for “Pennsylvania Game Commission” in the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store, and selecting “Turkey Sighting Survey.”
The public is encouraged to report any turkeys observed during July and August. Information submitted helps the agency analyze turkey reproduction. Participants are requested to record the number of wild turkeys they see, along with the general location, date and contact information if agency biologists have any questions.
Auto RacingLernerville Speedway
Thursday, June 25
FEATURE — Max Blair, Cade Dillard, Ricky Thornton, Scott Bloomquist, Chase Junghans, Chub Frank, Ashton Winger, Jason Covert, Mason Zeigler, Mike Norris.
