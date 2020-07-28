Teener League championship series set to start
Top-seeded Cooperstown Vets will meet No. 2 F.O. Eagles in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series.
The best-of-three championship series begins 7 p.m. tonight at Rosa-Oglietti Park and continues with Game 2, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the same venue. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
F.O. Eagles wrapped up its best-of-three semifinal series against No. 3 Heat Siphon on Saturday, while Cooperstown Vets ended its series against No. 5 Bardine’s on Sunday.
LLL tourney set to begin WednesdayThe 2020 Latrobe Little League Tournament is set to begin on Wednesday.
The six teams are split into two pools, where they will compete on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, prior to a semifinal on Saturday and the Latrobe Little League championship game on Sunday.
Pool A features the Pirates, Red Sox and Tigers, while Pool B includes the Phillies, Rockies and Yankees. Each team has two games during the week and the top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinals on Saturday. Second place in Pool B faces the Pool A winner 5:30 p.m. Saturday, while second place in Pool A meets the Pool B winner in the 8 p.m. nightcap. The winners square off in the Latrobe Little League championship game, 7 p.m. Sunday.
Latrobe Little League
Tournament Schedule
Wednesday, July 29
Tigers vs. Pirates, 5:30 p.m.
Yankees vs. Phillies, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
Rockies vs. Phillies, 5:30 p.m.
Red Sox vs. Pirates, 8 p.m.
Friday July 31
Tigers vs. Red Sox, 5:30 p.m.
Yankees vs. Rockies, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Semifinal, Game 1, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal, Game 2 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Championship, Game 1, 7 p.m.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Rockies 6, Pirates 5. Leading hitters – Nico Dominick (double), Donovan Carroll, Dean Giglio (two singles), Luke Bulebosh (single), Rockies; Ben Hantz (double, single), Ramone Williams (double), Russell Fry, Vinny Calabrace, Chris Heese (single), Pirates; WP – Bulebosh (SO-5, W-1), Carroll (SO-3, W-1), LP – Frank Harrison (SO-4, W-0), Fry (SO-4, W-5), Calabrace (SO-4, W-0); Rockies 12-2, Pirates 11-4.
