PAC scholar athletes of yearThe Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) announced its PAC Scholar-Athletes of the Year during the weekend.
The program was launched in 2014 to recognize the league’s student-athletes for academic achievements and excellence in the classroom.
Shae Robson and Steve Patterson were recognized from St. Vincent College. Robson was a four-year starter with the SVC softball program, posting a career .325 batting average with 99 hits, 66 runs and 43 RBI. She was twice a PAC All-Tournament selection and recognized as a member of the PAC Academic Honor Roll four times. Robson was named to the Dean’s List eight times and was the SVC recipient of the Award for Academic Excellence in accounting.
Patterson was a four-year member of the men’s cross-country and track teams. He’s a three-time All-Conference pick, finishing fifth and earning First Team All-PAC honors in 2019 to help the Bearcats secure their eighth league championship in program history. He earned PAC Academic Honor Roll distinction seven times and was SVC’s 2021 recipient of the Award for Academic Excellence in economics.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 11, Yankees 7. Leading hitters — Mason Mastowski (double), Landon Miney (three singles), Ben Hantz, Fletcher Wnek, Max Kurek (two singles), Vinny Calabrace, Charlie Heese, Ben Slagle, Tanner Huemme (single), Pirates; Mac Cravener (double, single), Cam Ferri, Max Dlugos (two singles), Brandon Pitts (single), Yankees; WP — Heese (SO-4, W-5), Kurek (SO-1, W-1), LP — Ferri (SO-1, W-2), Dlugos (SO-0, W-2); Pirates 16-3, Yankees 6-13.
Tigers 17, Red Sox 5. Leading hitters — Brian McIlnay (three singles), Zach Skoloda, Sam Rafferty (two singles), Joel Williams (double, single), Evan Ulewicz, Damen Camarote, Ryan Bartholomew (single), Tigers; J.R. Smail (triple, double), Evan Springor (triple, single), Drew Blossey (double, single), Vinny Razza, Alex Orr, Matt Smail, Will Showalter (single), Red Sox; WP — Skoloda (SO-2, W-1), Evan Ulewicz (SO-1, W-0), LP — Kalvin Clayton (SO-5, W-1), Blossey (SO-1, W-1); Tigers 7-12, Red Sox 4-14.
Phillies 11, Red Sox 1. Leading hitters — Evan Springob (triple, single), Vinny Razza, J.R. Smail (single), Red Sox; Clayton Burket, Chase Burket, Will Austraw (double, single), Nick Bauer (double), Joey Crimboli, Landon Smith, Gavin McClain (single), Phillies; WP — Bauer (SO-2, W-0), Austraw (SO-7, W-2), LP — Springob (SO-7, W-3), Smail (SO-0, W-1); Phillies 13-4.
Phillies 17, Yankees 2. Leading hitters — Joey Crimboli (double, three singles), Will Austraw (three singles), Brody Scober, Clayton Burket, Chase Burket, Brody Schober, Landon Smith, (two singles), Mattox Eury, Dylan Wissinger (single), Phillies; Sonny Simon (two singles), Max Dlugos, MacCauley Cravener, Josh Short (single), Yankees; WP — Clayton Burket (SO-5, W-1), Eury (SO-3, W-2), LP — Short (SO-2, W-0), Pescatore-Kubecki (SO-1, W-2), Cravener (SO-1, W-3).
Phillies 9, Yankees 3. Leading hitters — Sonny Simon (double), Josh Short (two singles), Sage Sevacko (single), Yankees; Will Austraw, Landon Smith (double, two singles), Clayton Burket (double, single), Mattox Eury, Brody Schober (single), Phillies; WP — Clayton Burket (SO-5, W-1), Nick Bauer (SO-1, W-1), Austraw (SO-5, W-0), LP — Dlugos (SO-4, W-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.