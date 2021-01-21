JV IceCats skate to tieThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team skated to a 1-1 tie during a recent game played against Franklin Regional at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Rocco Marino scored the lone goal for Greater Latrobe, while Ethan Allias contributed an assist.
Evan Jarvis stopped 14 of 15 shots in goal, as the JV IceCats outshot Franklin Regional and held a 1-0 lead through two periods.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 6 p.m. Friday against Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
Area schedule changeThe Derry Area boys basketball team added a game to its upcoming schedule.
The Trojans will host Shaler Area, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Derry Area in an exhibition game. The junior varsity will play at 6 p.m. Their previous upcoming games against Keystone Oaks and North Catholic were postponed. Their next game, after the exhibition against Shaler Area, is a home tilt against Knoch, 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
