Latrobe, Derry Legion rained out
The local showdown will have to wait.
The rivalry game between Latrobe and Derry Legion was postponed on Tuesday because of wet grounds at Derry Area High School. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, which begins at noon on Saturday, July 3 at Legion-Keener Field.
Derry was also scheduled to play Young Township at Bertolino Field on Monday night, but that game was rained out, as well.
Derry is currently 5-6 overall and seventh in the American Legion District 31 standings. Latrobe is fifth in league standings with an 8-4 record.
Latrobe opened the season with two losses, but the Jethawks won their next three. They fell by a run against Bushy Run, but then reeled off a four-game win streak. Latrobe lost another one-run game against Young Township last week prior to a 14-run win against rival Unity Township. Latrobe has won eight of its last 10 games after starting 0-2.
Derry previously won four consecutive games and five of seven prior to three straight losses against Yough, Bushy Run and West Hempfield. The Eagles have been outscored 30-7 in those three defeats.
Derry defeated Mount Pleasant twice, while the Eagles also picked up a win against Unity Township and a forfeit versus Young Township during its four-game win streak. The Eagles had previous losses against Unity Township, Yough and Murrysville.
Derry is scheduled to visit Hempfield East, 6 p.m. Thursday at Hempfield Park. The Eagles have a home game scheduled against Bushy Run on Friday, a road game against Murrysville on Saturday and a doubleheader versus Kiski Valley on Sunday at Freeport Community Park.
Golf event scheduled in BedfordThe third parent-child, and 12th father-son championship is scheduled for July 12-13 at Omni Bedford Springs Resort in Bedford.
Registration fee is $490 per team, which includes cart and range fees, lunches and prizes, and the format is gross and net. The event is open to amateur (or a limited number of professional) parent and child teams of which one member must be a member of a member club or an individual member of the state’s golf association with a USGA Handicap Index. If the other player has a USGA handicap, the team may compete for net prizes, otherwise they will be restricted to gross competition only. Teams with professionals will be placed in their own division.
The field is limited to 72 teams, or 144 players, accepted on a first-come, first serve basis. Automotive transportation is required and the fee of $35 per person, per day is included with the entry fee and includes range balls.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 21, Phillies 9. Leading hitters — Jason Makrevski (triple, two singles), Max Kurek (three singles), Vinny Calabrace (double, single), Ben Hantz, Bryce Shuey (two singles), Noah Skoloda, Landon Miney (single), Pirates; Landon Smith (three singles), Nick Bauer (triple, double), Will Austraw (double, single), Brody Schober, Dylan Wissinger, Luke Hayburn (two singles), Phillies; WP — Hantz (SO-6, W-3), Kurek (SO-3, W-2), LP — Schober (SO-3, W-2), Hayburn (SO-0, W-3), Smith (SO-4, W-5), Mattox Fury (SO-0, W-0); Pirates 9-2, Phillies 9-2.
Rockies 2, Tigers 1. Leading hitters — Austin Slezak (two singles), Joe Bearer, Logan McCullough, Bryson Gessler, Josh Yockey (single), Rockies; Sam Rafferty, Evan Ulewicz (single), Tigers; WP — Gessler (SO-7, W-0), Tommy Snyder (SO-5, W-2), Slezak (SO-1, W-0), LP — Ulewicz (SO-6, W-3), Skoloda (SO-1, W-0). Rockies 4-7, Tigers 2-8.
