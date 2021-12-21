DAMS wrestling at United InviteThe Derry Area middle school wrestling team placed third out of 12 teams at the United junior high wrestling invitational.
Ten of Derry Area’s 12 wrestlers placed in the top four, including three champions. Anthony Mucci, Mason Horwat and Brady Brown led the way, all with first-place finishers.
Hayden Hood and Aiden Piper placed second, while Jeremiah Gess and Max Doperak captured third. Liam McKlveen, Gabby Bateman and Adam Chesla all came in fourth for the Little Trojans.
Little Trojans sweep BurrellThe Derry Area seventh-and-eighth-grade boys’ basketball team swept Burrell.
The eighth-grade team won its first game of the season, 40-18, as Cason Long led the way with 13 points. Billy Stocket-Harter followed with eight points, while Stanley Rajkovich was one back with seven. Izaak Lenhart had seven steals and Stocket-Harter eight rebounds.
The seventh-grade team also topped Burrell with a 58-33 win, as Rajkovich led the charge with 29 points. Liam McMahen followed with seven points, while Anthony Sacco and Mike Anders added six apiece.
