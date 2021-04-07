GL girls lax falls to Bethel ParkBethel Park defeated the visiting Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse team, 20-3, during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA contest played Tuesday.
Julia Battaglia scored twice for Greater Latrobe, while Ryley Quinn had the other goal for the Lady Wildcats. Junior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina stopped four of 24 shots on goal, and Greater Latrobe converted three of its six shots. The Lady Wildcats had 22 ground ball controls, an interception and nine draw controls to 16 for Bethel Park.
Greater Latrobe (1-1, 1-3) is back in action, 6 p.m. Thursday at Hempfield Area.
JV IceCats advanceThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team scored a 3-2 overtime victory against Hempfield Area during an opening round game in the PIHL JV Tournament “B” Bracket on Tuesday at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
The JV IceCats, ranked No. 7, will advance to face No. 2 Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ice Castle Arena in Castle Shannon.
Jacob Hannah netted the game-winning goal in overtime, as Greater Latrobe initially held a 2-0 lead before Hempfield Area forced overtime.
Hannah led the way with two goals, while Ethan Adams also found the back of the net. Nik Guidos also scored for Greater Latrobe. Evan Jarvis stopped 15 of 17 shots for Greater Latrobe, which outshot Hempfield Area, 22-17.
