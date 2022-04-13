BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Derry Area 3, Plum Area 1
Derry Area volleyball dropped an early set to Plum Area, but would rally to win the next three, 25-21, 25-15 and 25-15 to score a Class AA, Section 2 victory Tuesday.
Nick Allison and Morgan Sobota each had seven kills apiece to lead the way for the Trojans. Ethan Frye, Gabe Carbonara and Noah Berkhimer all chipped in with five kills each. Elijah Wigand had nine digs and Matt Rhoades 27 assists.
Derry JV lost 2-1. The scores were 25-20, 21-25, 12-15. Duke Klapchar and Sebastian Schall each had three kills. Cam McNichol had six digs and John Shumaker had 12 assists. Mason Beeman had three aces.
