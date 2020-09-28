Norwin defeats GL in field hockeyGreater Latrobe had its opportunities, but the Lady Wildcats’ field hockey team suffered a 3-0 defeat at Norwin during a non-section WPIAL Class 3A, Division 1 game played Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats led 13-10 in shots and 9-5 in penalty corners, but were not able to score in the three-goal defeat. Gracie Blycheck made five saves in the first two quarters, while Marissa Novak stopped three shots in two quarters.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also fell 1-0 against Norwin. The JV Lady Wildcats were outshot 4-0 and had three penalty corners to Norwin’s 10.
Greater Latrobe (3-1, 3-2) travel to Class 2A, Division 2 opponent Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
DA schedule changesThere were two Derry Area schedule changes this weekend.
The Derry Area boys soccer team will meet Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Derry Stadium. The game was previously scheduled to take place at the soccer field.
Derry Area’s middle school football team will host Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m. Thursday at Derry Stadium. The game was previously scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 26
PRO STOCKS — Chris Schneider, Daryl Charlier, Jordan Perkins, Nick Kocuba, Jason Fosnaught, Randy Wyant, Jim Fosnaught, Ryan Moyer, Bill Robertson, Chase Lambert
MODIFIED — Chas Wolbert, Kole Holden, Ayden Cipriano, Tony Tatgenhorst, Chelsie Kriegisch, Jacob Jordan, Dave Price, Gage Priester, Nathen McDowell
LATE MODEL — Ben Policz, Logan Zarin, Mike Duritsky, Colby Beighey, Bill Kessler, Colton Flinner, Ben Scott, DJ Nakutis, Eric Hamilton Jr.
HOBBY STOCK — Stephen Shelpman, Joe Anthony, Gary Koteles, John Cain, Matt Benard, Ed Shelpman, Kayla McManus, Ben Anton, Brian Hutchko, Chloe Jones
FOUR CYLINDER — Phillip Bubeck, April Tennant, Kyle Janas, Susie Rudolph, Bill Tennant, Bob Quagg, Eric Reynolds, Craig Rudolph, Derek Quigley
YOUNG GUNS — Noah Bubeck, Wyatt Mock, Dylan Clipp, Cameron Hollister, Amanda Magill
