Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Yankees 14, Red Sox 12. Leading hitters — Sonny Simon (three singles), Josh Short (two singles), Cam Ferri, Austin Campbell, Luke Thompson (single), Yankees; J.R. Smail (triple, two singles), Vinny Razza (double, two singles), Evan Springob (double, single), Drew Blossey (two singles), Zander Komperda, Brayden Walters, Matthew Smail, Will Showalter (single), Red Sox; WP — Ferri (SO-3, W-2), Brandon Pitts (SO-1, W-1), LP — Spillar (SO-3, W-4), Springob (SO-6, W-0); Yankees 5-12, Red Sox 4-12.
GLAC wins league meetThe Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a recent league meet against Elizabeth Forward Swim Club. First-place finishers include:
BOYS
15-18: John Elder (100 butterfly, 100 back, 100 breast)
13-14: Charlie Thomson (50 back)
11-12: Nate Manges (50 back)
8-under: Jeremiah Hartland (25, 50 free), Noah Bish (25 back)
GIRLS
15-18: Addison Jones (50 free, 100 breast)
13-14: Sydney Lukon (200 free), Maggie Elder (50 free, 50 breast), Hannah Carasia (50 butterfly, 200 individual medley)
11-12: Maggie Maiers (50 free, 50 breast, 100 individual medley)
9-10: Morgan Maiers (50, 100 free), Beth Cratty (50 butterfly, 50 back, 50 breast)
8-under: Elizabeth Bish (25 back, 25, 50 free), Cathleen Cratty (25 breast, 25 butterfly, 100 individual medley)
RELAYS
11-12: 200 free (Avery Jones, Kenley Lynn, Elyse LaCarte, M. Maiers)
9-10: 200 medley (M. Maiers, B. Cratty, Alexis White, Karter Kubistek), 200 free (B. Cratty, White, Kubistek, M. Maiers)
8-under: 100 free (J. Hartland, N. Bish, E. Bish, C. Cratty)
