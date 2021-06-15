Derry Legion rained outAn American Legion District 31 game between Derry Legion and Young Township was rained out on Monday. The game was slated to take place at Young Township’s Bertolino Field.
Derry topped Mount Pleasant and extracted revenge from a season-opening defeat against Unity Township, while handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the year this past weekend. Derry also scored a forfeit victory against Young Township this past Saturday. Derry is 5-3 overall and has won five of its last seven games, including four straight total.
Derry is scheduled to host Yough, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Derry Area High School. Latrobe Legion is slated to visit West Hempfield, while Unity Township is scheduled to travel to Yough. Both games are set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Larry Lint Field and Yough High School, respectively.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Phillies 16, Red Sox 0. Leading hitters — Will Austraw, Landon Smith (two singles), Clayton Burket (double), Brody Schober, Chase Burket, Anderson Varchetti, Luke Hayburn (single), Phillies; Drew Blossey (single), Red Sox; WP — Joey Crimboli (SO-6, W-0), LP — J.R. Smail (SO-1, W-3), Blossey (SO-2, W-6), Alexander Orr (SO-1, W-0); Phillies 7-1, Red Sox 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.