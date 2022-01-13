Because of COVID-19 protocols with opposing Valley, Ligonier Valley’s WPIAL Class 2A home dual match Tuesday was canceled and has been rescheduled.
The match has been moved to 6 p.m. Feb, 1, beginning with the junior high match, followed by the varsity event.
DA middle school hoops teams split
The Derry Area eighth-grade boys’ basketball team fell to Ligonier Valley, 43-39, on Monday.
Cason Long led the Little Trojans with 15 points, Justin Papuga had nine points, while Billy Stockett-Harter and Izak Lenhart added six apiece for Derry Area (3-3 overall).
In the seventh-grade contest, Derry Area edged Ligonier Valley for a 37-28 victory. Stanley Rajkovich led DA with 19 points and Colton Darazio added 13 points for the winners (4-2).
Ligonier Valley statistics were not provided to the Bulletin.
The Derry Area junior high wrestling team used five pins Tuesday to roll past Southmoreland, 66-18, and stay unbeaten.
The Trojans — who improved to 4-0 overall — got pins from Anthony Mucci, Max Doperak, Mason Horwat, Brady Brown and Ricky Daniels.
Liam Mcklveen, Hayden Hood, Jeremiah Gess, Anthony Frank and Devin Ohler added forfeit wins for Derry Area.
Swim meet site, time changed
A WPIAL swim meet between Derry Area and Ligonier Valley scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, has been moved from Derry Area High School to the Ligonier Valley YMCA. The event’s start time has also been changed to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.