MGA Kickoff Classic at LCCErnie Thrasher, David Nelson, Pete Dasta and Alex Letizia captured the 2021 MGA Kickoff Classic at Latrobe Country Club.
Thrasher, Nelson, Dasta and Letiza shot a minus-34. The event was a best one of four on par fives, best two of four on par fours and best three of four on par threes.
Mike Cunningham, Travis Varchetti, Dr. Pete Hutchinson and Bob Roth placed second with a minus-32, while Michael Sherid, Joey Torrero, Kurt Kuyat and Jamie McTiernan ended at 31-under.
Closest-to-the-pin skill prizes went to Jerry Deriso (No. 2), Hutchinson (No. 4), Thrasher (No. 10) and Kuyat on No. 13.
Indiana Pool LeagueThe Indiana County Pool League concluded its 2020-21 continuous straight pool season.
In the first round, Scott Bowman defeated Homer Van Doren, 100-91, and Mike Bertolino topped Bobby Bowman, 100-97. In the second round, Ted Gordish took down Bertolino, 100-62, and Scott Bowman defeated Mark Backus, 100-88.
In the championship, Scott Bowman defeated Gordish, 100-72, to take the title.
