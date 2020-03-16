GLAC wins league meetGreater Latrobe Aqua Club won a recent Chesnut Ridge Swim League meet against Elizabeth Forward Swim Club.
First-place finishers for GLAC included:
BOYS
15-18: Donovan Lechman (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Corbin Makar (100 free, 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley).
9-10: Maddox Scaffardi (50 free).
8-under: Blake Lucas (25 back, 25 breast, 100 IM), Julian Rullo (25 fly, 25, 50 free).
GIRLS
15-18: Jenny Hiles (200 IM), LiLi Maxwell (100 fly, 100 back).
13-14: Addison Bush (100 breast), Aly Gentilo (100 fly), McKayla Golden (50 free, 100 free), Bryn Vogelsang (100 free, 100 back, 200 IM).
11-12: Hannah Carasia (50 breast, 100 IM), Ella Van Norman (50 free, 50 fly, 50 back).
9-10: Beth Cratty (50 breast), Kenley Lynn (50 free), Annie Riggs (50 fly).
8-under: Lily Carroll (25 breast), Cathleen Cratty (25 free, 25 fly).
RELAYS
13-18: 200 medley and 200 free relay (M. Golden, C. Makar, D. Lechman, J. Hiles).
9-10: 200 medley relay (K. Lynn, B. Cratty, A. Riggs, Anna Szwerc).
8-under: 100 medley relay (J. Rullo, L. Carroll, B. Lucas, Sasha Van Norman); 100 free relay (B. Lucas, S. Van Norman, Drew Pittler, J. Rullo).
