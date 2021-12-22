Freshmen Wildcats beat BurrellThe Greater Latrobe boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season, 49-27, against Burrell.
Gaige Kettren led the way with 12 points, while Kyle McNeil also ended in double figures with 10 points. Tyler Bauer scored nine points and Roman Agostoni pulled down seven rebounds for Greater Latrobe.
Little Trojans split with YoughThe Derry Area eighth-grade boys basketball team beat Yough, 46-16, while the seventh-grade squad suffered a 28-18 defeat.
Justin Papuga led the eighth-grade team with 12 points. Caden Marsh and Billy Stockett-Carter were also in double figures, both adding 10 points, while Cason Long contributed eight points.
Colton Darazio led the seventh-grade squad with seven points, while Anthony Sacco contributed six points.
Derry Area travels to East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m. today.
Huss picked for All-ECAC teamFormer Derry Area multi-sport standout Justin Huss, who now stars at Washington & Jefferson, was recognized on the 2021 All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Football Team.
Huss was listed on the All-ECAC Second Team. Huss, who was also named Second Team All-Region by D3football.com, earned his first ECAC postseason honor.
Huss finished the season ranked third in NCAA Division III in kick return average at 34.6 yards per return. He had two kick returns for touchdowns, as he raced 74 yards for a score at Thiel on Sept. 11 and returned one 90 yards at Grove City on Oct. 30.
Huss raced 45 yards for a punt return touchdown in Washington & Jefferson’s 55-0 win against Waynesburg in the regular-season finale. Huss finished the season with 1,296 all-purpose yards.
