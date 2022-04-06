GIRLS LACROSSE
Greater Latrobe 10, Hempfield Area 7
Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse hosted Hempfield Area for a section match up.
The Wildcats scored a 10-7 Class AAA, Section 1 victory over the Spartans.
Carolina Walters scored four goals to lead the Wildcats. Taylor Desko was the other Wildcat with multiple goals, scoring two. Ryley Quinn, Abby Kostic, Madison Viazanko and Maria Lazzaro added a goal apiece for Greater Latrobe.
Senior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina saved 6/13 shots in goal. Greater Latrobe converted on 10/21 shots on goal (48%) and had 13 draw controls to Hempfield’s six, 10 ground ball controls and one interception. The Wildcats improves to 2-1 in the section and 2-2 overall.
JV lost to Hempfield 9-4. Scorers for Greater Latrobe included:Josie Skoloda, Asia Mills, Abby Carroll, Harper Shirley (1 goal each)
The Wildcats travel to Canon-McMillan on April 7.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Greater Latrobe 80, Indiana Area 70
The Greater Latrobe girls track and field team defeated Indiana Area 80-70 for a Class AAA, Section 1 victory.
In track events, Emerson Skatell placed first in the 1600 hurdles with a time of 5:43. Teammate Jaycee Bodnar took first in the 300 hurdler with a time of :55. In the 800-meter run, Ella Bulava finished in first with a time of 2:28. Wrapping up the track event, in the 3200-meter run, Clara Herr crossed the finish line first.
In team relay track events, the team of Bulava, Robin Reilly, Kyleigh Krisfalusi and Regan Reilly finished first in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:46. In the 4x100 relay, the team of Jenna Mucci, Robin Reilly, Emerson Skatell, and Allyson Horner took first with a time of :54. Mucci, Bulava, Regan Reilly and Lauren Davis took first place in the 4x400 relay with a winning time of 4:22.
In field events, Mikena Marino took first in the triple jump with a distance of 29-11 and Meryn Zangaro placed first in the shot put with a distance of 31-1.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Indiana Area 87, Greater Latrobe 63
Indiana Area defeated Greater Latrobe 87-63 in a Class AAA, Section 1 meet.
Brennan Campell took first place in the 110 and 300 hurdles with a time of :16 and :43. Drew Kozuch won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:04.
The team of Jake Pittman, Adam Piper, Noah Pittman and Brennan Campbell won the 4x100 relay with a time of :47.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Norwin 3, Greater Latrobe 0
Greater Latrobe boys volleyball started out its Tuesday match against Norwin with a hard-fought first set, but were unable to close out the Knights, dropping the set 24 – 26. After that point, the Cats could never get the momentum back dropping sets 2 and 3 with the scores of 15 – 25, 15 – 25.
Offensively senior Brennan Ward’s paced Greater Latrobe with nine kills, followed by Isiac Waszo’s five, and a combined eight additional kills turned in by Tyler Nelson, Rocco Marino and Enzo Rodi three, three and two respectively.
In addition to their kill totals Nelson and Marino each collected two blocks apiece. Defensively Josh Havrilla set the mark for the Wildcats with his nine digs, Brennen Ward collected six digs and Enzo Rodi, Tyler Mondock, Sam Kiesel and Rubin Rojas added 14 additional kills five, four, three and two.
Josh Havrilla also dished out 21 assists on the night in performing his setting duties.
