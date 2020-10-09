JV IceCats defeat FRThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team picked up a 2-1 victory against Franklin Regional during a game played Thursday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Greater Latrobe scored two goals in the first period, which proved to be enough for the victory. Mason Zellers and Noah Guidos scored the Greater Latrobe goals. Jacob Hannah finished with two assists.
Evan Jarvis stopped 12 of 13 shots in goal. Connor Keddie finished with six saves, as Greater Latrobe outshot Franklin Regional 19-16.
‘Cats fall in junior high footballThe Greater Latrobe junior high football team fell, 36-21, on the road against McKeesport on Wednesday.
John Wetzle, Jack Drnjevich and Alex Tatsch each scored a touchdown. Jackson McMullen kicked three extra points.
The Wildcats host Hempfield Area, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rossi Field.
