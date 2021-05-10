LCC Member-Member resultsDave Strauser and Mike Cunningham captured the Latrobe Country Club’s MGA Spring Member-Member event this past weekend.
Strauser and Cunningham won the one best ball net of the twosome with a 63, while Alex Letizia and Oakes Salancy placed second with a 64. Steve Limani and Travis Varchetti came in third, while Jacque Hauser and Michael Sherid took fourth, both with a 65. Derek Lutterman and Duke Versaw captured fifth with a 67.
Closest-to-the-pin skill prizes went to Josh Torrero (No. 2), Tim Graham (No. 4), Jim Ray (No. 10) and Dave Strauser on hole No. 13.
DAMS track splits with MPAThe Derry Area middle school track and field teams split a meet against Mount Pleasant Area. The Little Trojans posted a 71-43 victory, while the girls’ team fell.
Blake Revoir won the 110 hurdles and the long jump. David Kerin captured the 800, while Logan Corbett took the 1600, Noah Berkhimer the shot and Damauri Robinson won the discus.
The team of Lorenzo Lazzaro, Berkhimer, Revoir and Robinson won the 400 relay, while David Kerin, Zander Cramer, Corbett and Lazzaro claimed the top spot in the 1600 relay. Gage Nicholson, Sawyer Newhouse, Jacob Houser and Corbett won the 3200 relay.
On the girls’ side, Sophia Mazzoni won the shot and the discus, while Regan Repak took the triple jump. Mikah Horwat and Jane Huss also won the 800 and 1600 respectively. The team of Alayna Williams, Auxanna Buchko, Gabrielle Bateman and Jane Huss won the 1600 relay, while the group of Williams, Horwat, Buchko and Huss captured the 3200 relay.
