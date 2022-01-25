The Greater Latrobe boys’ bowling team captured the inaugural Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association bowling championship Monday at Lincoln Lanes in Unity Township.
The Wildcats piled up a team score of 3,094 and had five bowlers place in the top 10. Hempfield Area took second in the team standings with a 3,042.
GL also boasted the individual boys’ champ in James Gatto, who tallied a 249 and 244 in his first two games, respectively, and had a total score of 696.
Other top GL boys’ finishers included: Alex Brubaker (third place, 669); Robert Phillips (seventh, 596); Jay Markowsky (eighth, 579), and Cole Pfeifer (10th, 554).
In the girls’ competition, Greater Latrobe’s Ayden Leone finished fifth with a 537 and Vanessa McMichael was right behind in sixth with a 518.
Penn-Trafford’s Alyssa Balest was the girls’ individual winner with a total score of 626, helping the Lady Warriors claim the team title with a score of 2,423.
DA eight-graders swept; seventh-graders win
The Derry Area eighth-grade boys’ basketball team dropped a pair of recent games, falling 41-21 to Southmoreland on Jan. 19 and 45-30 to Jeannette on Jan. 21.
In the Southmoreland game, Billy Stockett-Harter led the Trojans with six points while Justin Papuga added four. Against Jeannette, Stockett-Harter again led the way with eight points, and Stanley Rajkovich chipped in seven and Justin Papuga had six.
In seventh-grade action, Derry Area topped Southmoreland 35-12 on Jan. 19 and Jeannette 47-31 on Jan. 21. Against Southmoreland, Stanley Rajkovich paced the Trojans with 22 points and Anthony Sacco added six points. In the Jeannette game, Rajkovich tallied a team-best 28 points and Anthony Sacco finished with 11.
LV makes basketball schedule changes
Ligonier Valley has made some schedule changes to basketball games this week.
The Rams’ varsity exhibition contest against Greater Latrobe has been moved to 6 p.m. Friday, with the junior varsity matchup with the Wildcats to tip-off at 4:30 p.m.
Following the boys varsity game, the Ligonier Valley girls’ varsity squad will host North Star for Senior Night starting at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Rams were originally scheduled to play the exhibition game on Thursday.
SVC swim tandem nabs league honors
Two members of the St. Vincent College women’s swimming team were honored by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference following strong weekend performances.Junior Lauren Connors was named the PAC Swimmer of the Week, while freshman teammate Abby Leskovansky was recognized as the PAC Rookie of the Week.
This marks the second consecutive week in which Connors earned the conference honor, and the fourth time this season. In Saturday’s win over Westminster, she earned three individual victories, placing first in the 100 backstroke (1:10.10), the 200 backstroke (2:15.91) and the 200 individual medley (2:17.63). She also swam backstroke on the Bearcats’ winning 200 medley relay (1:52.97), posting a split of 28.58 seconds.
Leskovansky earns her first career PAC weekly honor after earning two individual wins and playing a hand in two relay victories for the Bearcats over the Titans. She placed first in the 50 freestyle (25.24 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (1:41.51), while she swam freestyle on SVC’s victorious 200 medley relay and the lead-off leg on the 200 freestyle relay.
