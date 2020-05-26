Hole-in-one at Latrobe Country Club
Brian Quinn, of Latrobe, scored a hole-in-one at Latrobe Country Club on May 21.
Quinn scored his ace on No. 10, using a five iron for the 204-yard hole-in-one. Witnesses were Jeep Quinn, Jason O’Neil and Shawn McCaffrey.
